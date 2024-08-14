Sponsor

Lois Jane McKnight Koonce passed away peacefully at her home in Texarkana, Arkansas, on August 10, 2024, at the age of 96. Born on February 11, 1928, to Leona and Harrison McKnight, Lois was one of seven children. She was a lifelong Christian.

Lois married Kenneth Harvey Koonce on October 16, 1943, and they shared 69 wonderful years together until his passing in 2012.

Lois is remembered as Momma by her two daughters and is fondly remembered as Grandma by her 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Lois was known for her green thumb. She could make anything grow and she took special pride in her beautiful lawn flowers and garden. Her friends and family could always enjoy a wonderful meal from Lois’ kitchen, made with many items she grew herself. Lois took much pleasure in caring for her family. As her family grew, she enjoyed quilting and gifting loved ones with her handmade creations.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Linda Koonce Walton (John) of Allen, Texas, and Carol Koonce Williams Covey (Thurman) of Fouke, Arkansas, grandchildren Stacy Walton Roth (Phillip), John Christopher Walton, Chad Dale Williams (Pam), Thurman Covey Jr. (Wendi), Brandon Covey (Vania), Rhonda Stuart, Alvis Covey (Connie), Sharon Hodge (Rusty), Nora George, and Terry Covey.

She was predeceased by her husband, son-in-law Jimmie Williams, great-granddaughter Taylor Roth, and six siblings.

The family extends their gratitude to the Hospice of Texarkana staff, the caregivers who helped their beloved mother and grandmother during her final months, and Lois’ generous neighbors who provided support when needed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m, with a funeral service on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Independence Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.