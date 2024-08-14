Jessie Mae “Jackie” de Cordova

Sponsor

Mrs. deCordova of Texarkana, AR passed away peacefully at her home on August 9, 2024. She was born July 23, 1929, in Bodcaw, Arkansas, to D. O. Silvey and Merle Silvey. She was the middle daughter between Jean Silvey Franks and Joyce Silvey Pinkerton, both of Texarkana, AR, and a younger brother, Dr. Larry Silvey of Hope, AR. After graduating from Hope High School, the family moved to Texarkana, where she met the love of her life, Von deCordova. They were married on July 20, 1952, and relocated to San Antonio, TX, for his military service. Upon honorable discharge, they returned to Texarkana, AR for the remainder of their lives. It was a very loving marriage for 56 years until Von’s passing in 2008. They loved the Lord and were originally charter members of Spring Lake Baptist Church, and then faithful members of Central Baptist Church for as long as health allowed.

Jackie and Von were an inseparable couple who enjoyed doing everything together, most especially cooking for large family gatherings. They showered love on their family through more cookies, brownies, cakes, and pies than any human can possibly consume. Their Thanksgiving dressing was truly second to none. Jackie firmly believed that no meal was complete without five side dishes, rolls and salad, although “none was fit to eat” in her words. Jackie’s holiday candies were a special delight, and she ensured that no one left without plenty for the road.

Jackie loved her family fiercely, and she was Heaven dancing on Earth with her generosity. Even though they were not blessed with children of their own, every niece and nephew was extra special. They doted upon each of them and you could count on Jackie to ensure that whether it was ice cream or a bit of spoiling that was needed, she was your go-to-girl. The entire family came together when she had a brief illness in her final month. They ensured that her love was fully reciprocated as she prepared to reunite with her beloved Von. She is also preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, and their husbands.

She is survived by her brother, Larry Silvey (wife, Janelda) of Hope, AR, and nieces, Diann Rankin (husband, Donnie) of Wake Village, TX, and Lynn Silvey of Hope, AR. Her surviving nephews include David Pinkerton (wife, Julie) of Texarkana, AR. Randy Pinkerton (wife, Lori) of Orcutt, CA, Mike Silvey (wife, Lori) of Texarkana, AR, Mark Silvey (wife, Dana) of Rosston, AR, and Paul Silvey (wife Lynn) of Joaquin, TX. Her family also gave her 13 great nieces and nephews and 8 great-great nieces and nephews, each one loved with all her heart.

Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with her nephews, Mike, Mark, and Paul Silvey, officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. on Monday until service time.

The family would especially like to thank Jennifer at Dierksen Hospice and Ruby Hanson for their wonderful care. Jackie was able to remain in her home with both grace and dignity in her final days.

Donations may be made to Central Baptist Church in her memory.