Donna Holt age 85 of Hooks, Texas passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 in a local hospital. Ms. Holt was born August 3, 1936 in Bowie County, Texas. She was a homemaker, member of Everett Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her husband William Holt.

She is survived by her daughter Diana Goodwin of Hooks, Texas and a number of other relatives.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Everett Cemetery, Hooks, Texas with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.

