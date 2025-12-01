Sponsor

Donna Jayne Bryant, age 67, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 29, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Jayne was born on December 10, 1957, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Genoa, Arkansas. She was the retired District Treasurer for the Genoa School District and a member of Legacy Baptist Church.

Jayne is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Donald Bryant of Genoa, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and David Riley of Genoa, Arkansas; Amanda and Drew Rogers of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Damona Bryant of Genoa, Arkansas; one sister, Linda Moilanen of Genoa, Arkansas; two grandchildren Rhodes Rogers and Bryant Riley; special niece, Samantha Coleman and husband Matt of Texarkana, Arkansas; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A., Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.