U.S. Veteran

Michael E. Sikes, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 13, 1952, in Springhill, Louisiana, to Bernice and Earl Sikes.

Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army. Following his service, he spent many dedicated years working as a mixing operator at Cooper Tire. Outside of work, he cherished time spent fishing, hunting, and enjoying the outdoors. Above all, he loved being with family, creating memories filled with laughter, love, and togetherness.

His family described him as strong, free-spirited, and deeply devoted to those he loved—a man whose presence brought comfort, steadiness, and warmth.

Michael will be remembered always and missed dearly by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernice and Earl Sikes; sister Sandy Neff; brother-in-law Boyce Browning and James Pate.

Left to cherish his memory is wife of 42 years Kristeen Sikes; daughter Shannon Exum and husband Jeramy; son Michael Sikes and wife Melissa; sister Judy Pate; grandson Blake Sikes; and a number of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Jeramy Exum officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service.