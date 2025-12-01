Sponsor

Virginia Bodamer Permenter, 79, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Ginny or Gigi to those who knew her, was born on August 24, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee, to George and Lydia Bodamer.

Ginny attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and also attended Memphis State University. She met Clyde Permenter in 1967 and married the love of her life on August 23, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church, where they shared 58 wonderful years. Their marriage was filled with love, family, and adventure. They enjoyed traveling the world together and truly embraced every moment of life.

She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she served on the Environment Committee—work she dearly loved.

Ginny enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crafting. In more recent years, she cherished the simple joys of sitting outdoors and taking walks with her husband. She spent the last nine months at Cornerstone Memory Care, and the family deeply appreciates the love and support provided to her and to them during that time.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lydia Bodamer.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clyde Permenter; son Josh Permenter and wife Jennifer; grandchildren Taytum, Kori, Wyatt, and Hudson; brother Tom Bodamer and wife Toni; niece Tina Bodamer; cousins Tish Winhold and Mary Epping; and a host of other family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX, with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., with Father Justin Braun officiating.

Special thanks to everyone who has loved and supported us over the last few years as we navigated the challenges of Alzheimer’s.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MRC Cornerstone Covenant Fund (non-profit). This fund provides supplemental support for residents who have outlived their resources. Donations may be mailed or delivered to 4100 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas.