Donna Kay Pruitt, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on December 21, 2020.

Ms. Pruitt was born on February 29, 1956 in Kansas. She worked in retail for many years, both at TJ Maxx and Target. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jerolene Price and her granddaughter, Lacy Attaway.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Andy Collinsworth and Hope Bell; her father, Glen Price; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Renee Pruitt wife Karen, and Jimmy Pruitt, wife Margaret; and a number of relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, South Chapel.