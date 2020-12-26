Walter Glanville

Advertisement

Walter M. Glanville, age 93, of Nash, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Walter was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 8, 1927. He moved to upstate New York where he joined the Navy at 17 years old during World War II. After the war ended, he returned to Johnson City, New York where he served for 32 years on the Fire Department. There he met and married his beloved wife, Alice Ireland. Together, they raised 4 children and were married for 46 years. In 1997, he met his wife, Sarah Jo Jackson in Amsterdam, Holland and were married in 1999. They made their home in Nash, Texas until his death.

He is survived by his present wife of 21 years, Sarah Glanville of the home; 2 sons, Steve Glanville and wife Barb of Endicott, New York, and Scott Glanville of Johnson City, New York; 2 daughters, Deana Ross and husband Richard of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Cindy Glanville of Lansing, New York; 1 brother, Jim Glanville and wife Judy of Jacksonville, Florida; and 2 very special friends, Odes Haltom and George Hillis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; 2 brothers, Bob Glanville and Clairey Glanville; 1 sister, Jean Glanville.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Entombment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

The family is requesting that masks be worn and to please follow all Covid requirements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

