Patsy Fullenwider

Patsy R. Fullenwider, 85, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday December 20, 2020 at The Magnolia in Texarkana, TX.

Mrs. Fullenwider was born on June 4, 1934. Mrs. Fullenwider was a long-time employee of Red River Army Depot and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Fullenwider; three brothers, Billy Ray, Marion, and Thomas C Huckabee; two sisters Ruth Ann Parish, and Betty Nichols.

She is survived by her son Royce Clayton, her daughter Tammy Norment, her sister Betty Metcalf; five grandsons David Drennon, Gary Clayton, Jeremy, Joshua, and Ben Norment; one granddaughter Lindsey Clayton; six great-grandsons Reagan Drennon, Solon Clayton, Andrew Norment, Dylan, and Daylen Garton, and Prestyn Childers; one great-granddaughter Avery Norment and a great-great-grandson Jett Drennon.

The family has requested donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Texarkana and Heritage Hospice. Her body was donated to further medical science and for Alzheimer’s research specifically.

