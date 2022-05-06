Advertisement

Donna Kay Thompson 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Thompson was born May 21, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a homemaker and a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband; Dan Kerr of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law; Kelly and Karl Marks, of Texarkana, Arkansas; Kesha Laird of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law; Chris and Diana Wells of Dallas, TX; Trey Wells of Biloxi, Mississippi; one sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Earl Hibbard of Baltimore, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Cora Wells, Cade Wells, Colton Wells, Mason Wells, Jesse Green, Kole Marks, Jhase Laird, and Kyla Laird one great-grandchild, Jhasen Larid; five step-grandchildren; Oscar Garcia of Plano, Texas; Brady Tutwiler and Isabella Tutwiler both of Chigago, Illinois; Bryanna Rogers and Mia Rogers both of Dallas, Texas; and a host of other relatives.

A memorial service will be held a a later date.

