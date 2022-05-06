Advertisement

MR. EMMITT EARL BYRD III, 44, was born January 15, 1978 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the parents of Linda Byrd and Emmitt Martin.

He accepted Christ at an early age at Harrison Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a member of the Junior Usher Board.Emmitt attended Arkansas Senior High School in Texarkana, Arkansas where he graduated in 1996. He was a member of the Football and Track team.

After graduation he attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana and pledged PHI BETA SIGMA Fraternity.He united in marriage to ShaVonda Butler to this union they had three children: Shebria Byrd Solomon, Elyse Byrd, and Emmitt IV. He later joined the Marine Corps in October 1998. Later in life, Emmitt resided in San Antonio, Texas with Kit Mason, his fiance’. Emmitt was a Supervisor Plumber at Quality Maintenance.

Advertisement

Emmitt is survived by: His Fiance’: Kit Mason; Daughters: Shebria (Cameron) Solomon of Sumbter, SC, Elyse Byrd (Wayne) Ragin of San Antonio, TX, Jayna Byrd of Texarkana, AR, Ebony Byrd of Dallas, TX, Chloe Byrd of Dallas, TX; Sons: Emmitt Byrd IV of Arlington, TX, Xavier Stewart of Hefner, LA, Benjamin Byrd; Mother: Linda Byrd of Texarkana, AR; Father: Emmitt Martin of Texarkana, AR; Brothers: Michael Byrd of Texarkana, TX, DeMarcus (Wanda) Byrd of Magnolia, AR, Michael Martin, LaDarrius Henry, Eric (Tamika) Nard of Houston, TX; Emmett Ford of Texarkana, TX; Sisters: Lecricia Johnson of Magnolia, AR, Tiffany (Louis) Calloway of Texarkana, AR, Emita (Markel) Futrell, Kwonda Martin of Dallas, TX, Cecil Byrd of Texarkana, AR; Grandchildren: Tyric Weekly, Jamiyah Weekly, Tayvone Weekly, Jr., King Ace Solomon, Reign Dior Ragin, and Kenlee Dior Byrd. Best Friend Since High School: Jerry Hubbard and a host of family and friends.

Walk Through Visitation Friday, May 6, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, May 7, 2022 12:00 PM at the Transformation Center International, 1111 Hazel Street, Texarkana, TX. with Rev. Lovelle Butler, Officiating and Rev. Cory Woods, Eulogist. Burial will be at Harrison Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED

