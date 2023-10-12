Donna Olguin

Sponsor

Donna Lurania Blackburn Olguin, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Granbury, Texas, and Paris, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.

Donna was born June 4, 1954, in Lexington, Kentucky to Don and Lurania Blackburn. She was loved dearly by her family and friends. If you didn’t know Donna you would get to know her, she never met a stranger. She loved the Lord with all her heart and proved that daily. She was an active member of Radiant Church of Texarkana, Texas and also helped out in the community any way that she could. Donna’s love showed especially to her family. She enjoyed spending time with family and always giving her advice on any situation. She was also a loyal, fun, loving, charismatic, and caring wife to Thomas. The love they shared was solely based on God, honesty, and respect for each other. Also, her boys were her pride and joy. She taught them all about the Lord and raised them into the Godly men that they are today. She babied them when they were sick and they still expect the same from their wives. Her grandchildren always put a smile on her face and she was looking forward to many activities with them.

Donna loved to sing and had an angelic voice. She shared her talents at local events, hospitals, and shows. She had many characters including Tacky Lizzy, Fannie Mae, and Mae West to name a few. No matter how sick Donna was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Donna stayed strong. She was the definition of resilience and perseverance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Lurania Blackburn, half-brother, Donald Colson “Sonny” Blackburn III, and son, Josh Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas of 8 1/2 years, her sons, Travis Jones and Patty of Maud, Texas, Zac Jones and wife LaDonna of Doddridge, Arkansas; her brother, Micheal Blackburn and wife Deanne of Hickory, North Carolina; and sister, Gina Blackburn Jackson of Arlington, Texas; her grandchildren, Madison, Gaven, Colt, Bailee, Kamden, Colson and Canaan; stepchildren, Racheal, Natasha, Nicole, Nick, Josh and families; and numerous step-grandchildren.

There will be a time of visitation on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 3015 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, TX from 5:00 to 7:00.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor K Jay Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

