Robin Faulknor, 62, of Texarkana, passed away on October 8, 2023. She was born June 16, 1961, to Tony and Louise Basham in Clarksville, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her son, Ricky Neil Faulknor of Texarkana; two sisters, Lisha Luna and husband Joe of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Kay Basham of Palestine, Texas; and one nephew, Joey Luna of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.