Donna Robertson

Donna Kay Robertson, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, August 19, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Robertson was born September 9, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from Liberty-Eylau ISD Administration and was a member of Grace Covenant Reformed Presbyterian Church. She served as a firefighter and Emergency Care Attendant for Liberty Eylau Volunteer Fire Department. Donna enjoyed playing with her grandkids and was a caregiver to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Henry and Elsie Henry and one son, Bryan Robertson.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Robertson; one daughter Beth Robertson and her fiancé Chris Mitchell; one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Shannon Robertson; eleven grandchildren, Victoria, Catherine, Elizabeth, Joe, James, Katy (Teddy), Jaxon, Jacob, Nicklas, Shelby and Ali; two sisters, Reba Henry and Debbie Teague and her husband, Larry; one brother, Howard Henry and wife Laura; sisters-in-law, Gaye Bell and Velma Landry; and brother-in-law, Donald Bradley; along with other relatives and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, August 26, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Larry Teague officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

