Donna Sue Mobley

Donna Sue Brundige Mobley, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on March 19, 2021 at a local hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born on May 17, 1942 in Glendale, California to Andrew and Winnie Brundige.

She was a faithful member of the Franklin Drive Church of Christ, was an avid reader, loved sports and the outdoors and treasured her years working and volunteering with the Conifer Girl Scouts.

She had many jobs over the years but her two favorites were when she worked in the office at Arkansas High School when her kids were there and the last 22 years at Lowes.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Wendell Mobley and spent 50 of those years in Texarkana.

She is also survived by her children, Tanya Mobley Lewis and husband, David of The Colony, Texas, Mike Mobley and wife Keely of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Kelli Lewis, Bennett Mobley and wife Kat, Hannah Mobley and Julie Mobley.

She was the oldest of four surviving siblings, Pat Chaddick and husband Kent of Baytown, Texas, Andy Brundige and wife Verdonna of Cross Roads, Texas and Ronald Brundige of Atlanta, Georgia.

Graveside services will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Saratoga Cemetery in Saratoga, Arkansas with Bill Brittenham officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Saratoga Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 114, Saratoga, AR 71859.