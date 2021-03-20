Caroline Cromer

Advertisement

Caroline Elizabeth Cromer, age 35, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her residence.

Caroline was born January 13, 1986, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a wonderful stay-at-home mother to her son and companion to her fiancé and was crazy about them both. Caroline enjoyed life thoroughly and lived it to the fullest. She never met a stranger and lit up every room that she entered. She had a big heart and loved her family. She was also known as great cook. Her free spirit and love for everyone will be deeply missed.

Caroline is survived by her son, Sterling Clements; her fiancé Derrick Clements and his son, Carson; her mother and stepfather, Shona and Danny Devasier of West Fork, Arkansas; her father, Bill Cromer of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her grandmother, Lou Cromer; two sisters, Noel Peek and husband, Mike and their two sons, Oliver and Archer, and Jamie Timmerman and her son, Henry Smith; two step-sisters, Denise Gordon and Jessica Devasier and her daughters, Meredith and Jesse Dan; two step-brothers, Tommy Devasier and Chris Devasier; dear friends, Kara, Lauren, Margaret, and too many others to name; along with numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Caroline’s friends officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday prior to the service.