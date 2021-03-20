Advertisement

Thelma Johnson, age 92, entered into her heavenly home on February 27, 2021 at Butterfly Homes in Billings, MT.

Thelma was born on March 16, 1928 in Simms, Texas to Boyd and Ruby Kruse. She attended Simms School. She is remembered well for her love of cooking, quilting, and flower gardens.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James D. Johnson; two sons, Royce Johnson and Larry Johnson; 2 brothers Charles Kruse and Gerald Kruse.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherri Maxwell, Laurel, Montana; one brother, Ray Kruse, Euless, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Connie Johnson, Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, James Larry Johnson, Janet Mason, Virginia Brewer, David Maddox and Karen Parker Ingram; 8 Great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and a numerous number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of the Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverstone Hospice, 123 S 27th St., Billings, MT 59101 or riverstonehealth.org/give