Judy Kay McDonald, 69, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Judy was born on Christmas Day, 1953, in Texarkana to John and Madge Butler. Judy attended Texas High School. She worked for 27 years at UAMS Family Medical Center in Texarkana, most recently as the Administrative Service Director. Judy was a devoted Christian and member of First Baptist Church. Judy dedicated her life to being an incredibly wonderful friend, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Spending her life supporting her family and others through the passions and difficulties of their lives; she made it her purpose to help and improve the lives of others.

Judy was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Madge, and her aunt Ethel Mae Best.

She is survived by two children, son and wife Adam and Nathania Smith, daughter and husband Christina Gilbert and Jason Dupree; four grandchildren, Justin Gilbert, Karrah Magness, Wesley Smith, and Payton Smith; three great-grandchildren Beckett, Everett, and Charlotte “Lottie Mae” Magness; two brothers and a sister, Mike and Susan Butler, Mark Butler, and Sandra and Royce Watkins.

Judy filled her home with warmth, kindness, and laughter. She could often be found in her kitchen cooking and creating new recipes for her family and friends to gather. She will be deeply missed.

The family requests in lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the atrium at First Baptist Church, Texarkana, Texas at 6:30 p.m.