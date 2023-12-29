Sponsor

Donnie (Ray) Joe Small, 76 was born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 7, 1947 to the late Charles and Alberta Small. He graduated from Manassas High School. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served four years on active duty. Donnie then pursued his passion for carpentry and moved to Los Angeles, where he met the love of his life, Jocelyn Small. They married on April 30, 1971. After visiting Texarkana several times, the couple decided to make it their permanent home. Donnie found refuge at Greater Shiloh C.O.G.I.C. After 38 years as an Inspector, he retired from Red River Army Depot.

Donnie leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years: Jocelyn Small of Texarkana; his loving daughters: Shannon and Shelsey Small, his siblings: Annette Young (Fred), Bernadine Gordon, Ronnie Small, Bernadette (Roosevelt) Walker, Linda Small and Ricky Small, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jaquala, Jaqualon, Jordan, Jayden, Ava, and Ailani, along with a host of other loving family members and friends.

Visitation Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Transformation Center International 1111 Hazel Street Texarkana, Texas. The Funeral Service Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Church with Pastor Donald Small, Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary with Marine Corps Military Honors.