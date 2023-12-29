Sponsor

Elizabeth Ann Hill,” Liz”, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at a local Retreat. She was born on November 26, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas. At a young age she found God, joining Bright Star Baptist Church, later joining Mt. Grove Baptist Church followed by Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

She graduated from Arkansas High School Class of 1973. Elizabeth went to Texarkana College and became a Certified Nurse Assistant. Ann spent her days working as a Nurse Assistant, and a Bus Driver. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, cooking, dancing and was always willing to help anyone with everything. She was full of wisdom and grace that she freely shared with all she encountered. Ann always had a smile and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clabion Owens, Sr. and mother, Lorean Owens, her siblings, Clabion Owens, Jr. and Debra Cooper.

Elizabeth Ann Hill left those to cherish her memory: Her husband of 52 years: Glen Hill, Sr.; Her Children: Glen (Patricia) Hill, Jr., Glenda Hill, Sharmetria (James) Jefferson and Walter Hill; Her Siblings: Verlon Owens, Sarah Owens, Linda Owens-Roberts, Brenda Traylor and Carol Owens-Collins; Ten Grandchildren: Amber Villa-Hill, Chanel Hill, Alexious Hill, Chantranel Hill, Tierra Woods, Patra Richardson, Anastasia Hill, Danny Roberts, Tyler Roberts, Tywan Wyrick, Ten Great Grandchildren along with a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Saturday, December 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Overseer Kenneth Reid, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.