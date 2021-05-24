Advertisement

On May 21, 2021 Carla Ann Bruner celebrated her first Texas Rangers win in heaven. Carla was born December 11, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Emmett Bruner and Lucille Curtis (Bruner) Whitt. She was born fourth in a line of six brothers and sisters, and later in life got two bonus siblings, and is known to most as “Aunt Carla”.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings; Mona Gunter, Curt Bruner, Mary Gist, Emmett Bruner, Bill Bruner, Gene Whitt, and Hazel Prewitt as well as her best fur friend, Opie.

Aunt Carla left behind a host of family and friends, her beloved sister-in-law and lifelong friend Eunice Bruner, nieces Cristy Bradford, Nancy Coles, Lynn Bray, Kathy Cogan, Donna Crawford and nephew Dennis Bruner as well as multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews. Though she had no biological children she raised all the children in her family. She was fiercely protective over her” kids,” and she loved like no other. Carla had many friends in her life that will miss her dearly.

Advertisement

Carla retired from Humco Laboratories and worked as the manager of the Domestic Violence Resale Shop after retirement.

Carla loved her mini cokes, going to Target, and eating Blizzards. Her favorite past time was to watch her Texas Rangers play, she never missed a game, if they lost, she just yelled louder at them. When baseball season was over, she used the Dallas Cowboys to pass the time until she could hear the crack of the bat again. One of Carla’s favorite places to visit was Galveston, she made sure that she took all of her “kids” for their first trip even some including tandem bicycle riding. She left this life watching her team win against the Astros, just the way she would have wanted.

The family will have a large void where Carla lived daily, but they are all comforted by the memories of her love, adventures, and the shared love of the Rangers she made sure was instilled in us all.

A celebration and remembrance of her life will be held Tuesday May 25, 2021 from 6-8pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home. The gathering will be come and go with special music and words of love from Bro. Todd Hervey.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in Carla’s name to Texarkana Domestic Violence Prevention.