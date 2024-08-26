Sponsor

Doris Ann “Memaw” Moon, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Moon, born on November 25, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, Memaw, sister, and friend to many. Her love for Jesus was a guiding light in her life, and she never missed an opportunity to share this love with others. Her skills as a seamstress were a reflection of her creativity and dedication to her loved ones. Her family was the most important part of her life. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Dawson Feutral.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Dennis Oats of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sons and daughters-in-law; Earl and Elaine Sutherland of Ashdown, Arkansas; David and Angie Sutherland of Fouke, Arkansas; and Billy Moon, Jr., and his wife Bailey of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Wanda Mosher and Cheri Silverman, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2024, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Jones officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Rd., Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.