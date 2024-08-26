Sponsor

Leon Mennie, age 83, passed away on August 22, 2024.

Born December 6, 1940, to Basil and Florence Mennie, Leon is remembered by his family as the solid foundation they could always rely on. He was a resident of Billings, MT for 75 years before moving to Texarkana in 2016. He was an avid sports enthusiast whose passions included mountain biking and golf. Most of all, he supported his family in their passions and pursuits, never missing a chance to be involved in their activities, his 58 years of marriage to his wife standing as a testament to how much he valued his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, June Mennie of Texarkana, TX; his daughter, Yvette James and husband Tom of Billings, MT; his son, Scott Mennie and Kathryn of Texarkana, TX; his grandson, Nate Mennie of Texarkana, AR; his brother, Roger Mennie of Billings, MT; as well as a host of other friends and loved ones.

A visitation will be held in his honor on August 23, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home located at 1015 North Kings Highway, Nash, TX 75569.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana.