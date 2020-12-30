Advertisement

Goldie Pearl Akins, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Akins was born July 14, 1931 in Kerman, California. She was a homemaker and member of the North Heights Pentecostal Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert William Akins and by two sons, James Akins and Michael Akins.

She is survived by her children, Richard Akins and wife Rebecca of Houston, Texas, Bobby Akins of Woodland, California, Billy Akins and wife Kathy of Texarkana, Texas, Mark Akins and wife Karen of Houston, Texas and Sandy Andrews and husband Terry of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Marjorie Lantis of Fresno, California; nineteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Sylverino Cemetery with Rev. Robbie Jansen officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

