Doris Dorene Lindblad

Doris Dorene Merchant Lindblad, age 82, of Dekalb formerly of Red Lick, Texas passed away on April 14, 2021 at a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Lindblad was born on August 23, 1938 in Lamartine, Arkansas to her parents Edgar Sherrell and Birdie Mae Merchant. She was a past President of the Texarkana USA Genealogical Society where she was given a lifetime membership, past President of the Texarkana Emblem Club, part of the Gravestone Project, and a former Municipal Clerk for the city of Red Lick. She was a member of Red Lick First United Methodist Church, and she was the co-owner of Buddy’s Grocery in Red Lick.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Fredrick Dudley Lindblad; her two brothers, Travis Nolan Merchant and Ronald Dean Merchant.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl Denise Lindblad Bray of St. George, Utah, Sheila Kay Kegley and husband Kenneth of Dekalb, Texas, Shawn Marie Bright and husband Billy of Red Lick, Texas; her eight grandchildren, Samantha Nicole McInerney and husband Brian, Jeremy Allen Gianlorenzo and wife Christine, Vallera Ashlynn Kegley, Brionna Catherine Kegley, Victoria Serena Bright, Jessica Porter and husband Brandon, Thomas Bright, and Tori Bright; and four great grandchildren, Leah, Noah, Riley, and Korra; and a special sister-in-law, Wanda Merchant of Hooks, Texas; along with numerous other relatives

Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Red Lick, Texas with Bro. Mike Akin officiating.

Burial to follow at Red Lick Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.