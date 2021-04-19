Advertisement

Linda Faye Rodriguez, 72, of Texarkana passed away April 14, 2021. She was a retired CNA.

She was born December 5, 1948 to Bernice Harlon Stubbs and Jewel Pittman Green.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Rodriguez, her parents, and son David Wayne McWhorter.

Advertisement

She leaves behind her three daughters, Kim Hill and husband Derwin of Little Elm, Texas, Tammy McWhorter of Texarkana, Texas, Melissa Young of Texarkana, Arkansas, brother, Rick Stubbs of Atlanta, Texas, and a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Family will have a memorial service at a later date.