Sponsor

DORIS JEAN JACKSON was born on February 28, 1965, to Robert Jackson and Dorothy

Doris attended Texas High School. At an early age she committed her life to God at Atlanta Street Church of Christ and move her membership to Twin City Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Jackson, 6 sisters, Hazel Woodell, Christy Johnson, Priscilla Nichols, Willie Mae Nichols, Rosie Blakely, and Beatrice Hurst. 5 brothers, Johnny Jackson, Howard Jackson, John H. Byrne, Robert J. Byrne and Billy J. Byrne.

Doris, family who will cherish her memories are her son: Brandon Credit; sister: Debra Jackson; her brothers: James Redmon (Gwen), Lee Jackson, Stanley Jackson (Selma), David L. Jackson, Robert W. Jackson, David B. Jackson, Ray Jackson, Ronnie Ray (Andrea), Chester Harris and a special niece: Ashley Reed.

granddaughters: Chelsea Fagan, Nazaya Williams; great-granddaughter: Zanova Benton.

best friend: Morrisetta Hunter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation Friday, September 6, 2024 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, September 7, 2024 2:30 PM Deliverance Temple Church of God In Christ 1502 Milam Street Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Jeff Jefferson, Eulogist. Burial Nash Cemetery FM 989 Kings Highway Nash, Texas.