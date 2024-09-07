Sponsor

Elsie Mae Cooley-Coleman was born on December 20,1943 in Lockesburg, Arkansas to the late Will and Katherine Cooley. She was the second child of six born to this union.

Elsie spent her younger and adolescent years living between Nashville and Lockesburg, Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas. After the death of her mom in 1952, and father in 1957, Elsie and her siblings were adopted into the families of her Aunt Charity Wesson (Spencer) of Nashville, and her Aunt May-Lee (L.C. Polite) of Lockesburg. She was preceded in death by both Aunts and Uncles.

Elsie accepted Christ at a young age and became a member of New Zion Baptist Church in Lockesburg, Arkansas. At the age of 16, Elsie married Ray Walls on February 11,1960. To this union no children were born.

After relocating back to Texarkana, Texas Elsie met and married Andrew Coleman on December 20, 1966. To this union one son was born, Will Coleman, who died shortly after birth during infancy.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Coleman; two sisters, Addie Mae Obryant and Carla Faye Williamson; her brother, Henry Cooley; her special friend of 40 plus years, Zachary “Tyrone” Millhouse; niece Carla Faye Humphrey; and her nephew Arthur (Lamonte) Williamson.

As a woman of many talents, Elsie enjoyed fishing & hunting, cooking, reading her bible, spending time with family and most of all SHOPPING. One of her most notable hobbies was that of a Beautician. Her passion for doing hair drew women from all over as no one was quite the master that she was at pressing hair.

Elsie loved life, people and was a gracious giver. Although she had one natural child who preceded her in death; through her nieces, nephews, bonus grandchildren and others, she was not “barren!” Her love for children and others poured from her heart in the way she supported and gave. She was forever a bearer of good fruit.

Those left to cherish her memory: her sister, Julie Ann Compton of Texarkana, Texas; brother, Johnny Cooley of Texarkana, Texas; adoptive brother: Lee Vell Polite (Myrtle) of Lockesburg, Arkansas; bonus son, Gary McClain Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; bonus daughter, Angela Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; over 20 nieces and nephews and grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends including her special friends and family: Eldoris, Shirley and Sandra, and Neever. Visitation Friday, September 6, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, Arkansas. Funeral Service Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM Mt. Orange Baptist Church 2510 West 10th Street Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Johnny Riley, Eulogist and Rev. Eric Nelson, Officiating. Burial Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 N. Kings Highway Texarkana, Texas.