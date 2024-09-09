Sponsor

Janis Ellis Norwood, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at her home with her children by her side.

Janis was born on December 21, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas, to William and Berylie Ellis. Janis loved God and her family most of all and was proud to be called Mom, Mamaw, and Aunt Janis. Janis was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her parents, and her sister, Patty Stafford.

Survivors include three children: son, Jimmy Pope; daughter, Kathy McCollum and husband Bravin; and daughter, Amy Norwood, all of Texarkana; grandchildren, Kyle and Haylie Bass, Dillon and Erin Ward, Bryce and Ashlyn McCollum, Christian and Heather Mitchell, and Alex Norwood; great-grandchildren, Tate, Brody and Lynnie Bass, Ensley, Patton, and Whitt Ward, Mac and Cade Mitchell, and Blake McCollum; sister, Gail Reese and husband Dwayne; brother, Phillip Ellis and wife Julie; nieces and nephews, Ken Reese, Phillip Cowart, Sarah Summit, Kelli Stahl, and Angie Reed.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 200 N. Rondo Rd., Texarkana, AR.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana.