Barbara Merritt

Advertisement

Barbara Ann Merritt, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, March 31, 2023, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Merritt was born July 16, 1935, in Joinerville, Texas to Marvin and Ima Lee (Lancaster) Adams. She was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She also taught Sunday School and worked in Vacation Bible School. Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed flower gardening and arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Floyd Williams and Edward A. Merritt; and two sons, Joel Williams and Neal Williams.

Advertisement

Survivors include three sons, Ray Williams of Texarkana, Kyle Williams and wife Jan of Egan, Louisiana, and Layne Williams and wife Marquita of Texarkana; two daughters-in-law, Debby Williams and Lorea Joy Williams; one brother, Jerry Adams and wife Claudia; five grandchildren, Katherine, Grant, Cameron, Mindy and Christopher; a number of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Rothwell officiating. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 6-8 PM Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

