Doris Laverne Jones 76, of Simms, Texas gained her wings early Monday morning surrounded by her children and family.

Doris was the daughter of Post and Molly Ratley Hammonds. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, and gave her life in service to her Lord through many avenues. She will be most remembered for her unwavering contribution to the Personal Touch Food Pantry where she coordinated the client list and serviced many families in the surrounding area, manager at Church’s Chicken, and Maintenance at Paul Pewitt CISD.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Victor Jones, brothers, J.D., Curtis, Travis, Billy, Junior and Henry Hammonds, and her son-in-law Michael Newton.

She is survived by her children, Lenna and Mitch Graham, Jane Newton, Bianca Meza all of Simms, Texas and Jason and Cherie Jones of Harlington, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-children and her sisters and spouses, Linda and Ralph Spears of Garland, Texas, Helen and Richard Bradford of Simms, Texas and Pauline Mobley of Garland, Texas.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Bates Rolf, New Boston from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 5, 2021 at Old Union Cemetery in Simms Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Personal Touch Food Pantry, Calvary Baptist Church in Simms, Texas.

28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28-30

