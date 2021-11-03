Advertisement

Terrie Deen Williams, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, November 1, 2021 peacefully surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Williams was born October 28, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was retired from the Texarkana Arkansas School District where she worked at North Heights and Arkansas High School as the truant officer. Terrie enjoyed her job and found pleasure in seeing the kids grow and mature into young adults. She was also a Christian. She was fond of working on the farm and attending to her animals. The most important part of her life was doting over her grandsons and family. She was an avid Kansas Chief and Razorback Fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Mary Holms and three sister, Rita Cox, Tina Hettinger and Nola Hall.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Yolanda and Jay Hetrick of Shelbyville, Indiana; one son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Candi Campell of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Howard Holms of Benton, Arkansas; two grandsons Tyler and Taylor Campell and a host of friends and other relatives.’

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the home of Blake and Candi Campell from 4:00 P. M. to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to the Temple Memorial Pediatric Rehab, 1710 Moores Lanes, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

