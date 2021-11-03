Simmie Goodwin

Advertisement

Simmie Thornton Goodwin, age 92, formerly of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 1, 2021, in a Prescott, Arkansas nursing facility.

Mrs. Goodwin was born October 8, 1929, in Coushatta, Louisiana to Anthony and Evelyn Thornton. She was a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook. She was also a devoted wife, mother, Nanny and beloved aunt.

Simmie was the last of her generation on both sides of the family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Goodwin, Jr.

Advertisement

Survivors include her two daughters, Gail Rader Flesher and husband David of Hope, Arkansas and Brenda Goodwin of Hope, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Marcy Rader Gore and husband Matt of Prosper, Texas, and Ryan Jackson of Hope, Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Tess Gore and Sutton Gore; a special lifelong friend, Verne Pickering along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Private interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

