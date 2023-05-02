Charlett Simpson

Advertisement

Charlett Linda Simpson, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Mrs. Simpson was born January 27, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois to Cecil and Catherine (Whitehead) Burns. She worked at one time for Liberty Eylau schools where she was a librarian. Charlett was an advocate of natural health and her own health was very important to her. This passion led her to open Sprouts Juice Bar and also become a certified Reiki Master and yoga instructor.

Charlett lit up every room she entered. She was the most positive person who loved the outdoors and sunshine. She collected rainbows, dragonflies, hearts and angels and each one of those will forever be a reminder of her gentle spirit. Charlett put everyone else first and led her life with a servant’s heart.

Most of all she will be remembered as a prayer warrior. Nothing ever shook her faith, and she was always God centered. Her prayer life was so strong, she even taught her beloved dogs, Shiloh and Shorty, to pray before their meal. Charlett was part of a prayer group with 24 other ladies who met once a week, which was very important to her. Her love for her kids and grandkids was unmatched. They knew that their “Mom”, “Maw”, “Granna” had their backs and kept them prayed up at all times.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her parents, her fathers-in-law, T. Simpson and Gawain Williams, and a special great niece, Catherine Grigson.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Pete Simpson; two sons and daughters-in-love, Mark and Kristy Simpson and Lance and Lisa Simpson; four grandchildren, Rhett Simpson, Kennedy Barrett and her husband Matt, Carsen Simpson and her fiancé Walker Kennedy, and Keaton Simpson; her mother-in-love, Margaret Williams; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail and Greg Wolfenbarger and Kim and Mark Sennett; one brother, Cecil “Lynn” Burns, Jr.; and one great-grandson on the way, Briggs Barrett; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Jon Youngblood officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

