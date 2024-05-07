Sponsor

On the afternoon of May 3, 2024, Dorothy Clifton of Wake Village, Texas left this world to join her husband in our Lord’s Kingdom in Heaven.

Dorothy was born in Roxton, Texas to Hammonds and Myrle Branum on September 30, 1940.

She moved to Wake Village, Texas in 1966. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and had a special place in her heart for both children and animals. She served her community as a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years at First Baptist Church of Wake Village.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Donal Clifton, her son, Ricky Clifton, and her brother, Charles Branum.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Smith, and son-in-law Mike Smith, her grandchildren, Malachi Smith of Texarkana and Brandi Smith and husband Erik Lentz of Fayetteville, AR, and her great-grandson, Charlie Lentz.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Wake Village First Baptist Church with Brother Scott Neathery officiating. Following the service, the family would like to have a private burial under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Instead of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Hospice of Texarkana or Wake Village First Baptist Church.