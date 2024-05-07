Carl Elam

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
Sponsor

Carl Elam, 95, of New Boston, Texas died on April 30, 2024.

He was born on June 29, 1928, to Carl and Mattie Elam in Morehead, Kentucky.

Carl was a veteran of the United States of America Army and served in World War II, and he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of the Rotary Cub and retired from Borden’s Ice Cream as a manager.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith Elam; daughter, Kathy Elam; and three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Elaine Elam of New Boston, Texas; one brother, Avery Elam of Castle Rock, Colorado; two grandchildren, Dean Christensen of New Boston, Texas, Wendy Hall of Lone Oak, Texas; five great-grandsons, Cole, Logan, Gavin, Garrett, and Wyatt; and one special furry friend, his dog Fred.

There will be no service for Mr. Elam at this time.

Previous articleParticipate in Premier High School’s Prom Dress Drive
Next articleDorothy Clifton