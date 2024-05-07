Sponsor

Carl Elam, 95, of New Boston, Texas died on April 30, 2024.

He was born on June 29, 1928, to Carl and Mattie Elam in Morehead, Kentucky.

Carl was a veteran of the United States of America Army and served in World War II, and he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of the Rotary Cub and retired from Borden’s Ice Cream as a manager.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith Elam; daughter, Kathy Elam; and three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Elaine Elam of New Boston, Texas; one brother, Avery Elam of Castle Rock, Colorado; two grandchildren, Dean Christensen of New Boston, Texas, Wendy Hall of Lone Oak, Texas; five great-grandsons, Cole, Logan, Gavin, Garrett, and Wyatt; and one special furry friend, his dog Fred.

There will be no service for Mr. Elam at this time.