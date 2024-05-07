Sponsor

Jack Kean, 77, of Maud, Texas, passed away on May 2, 2024.

Mr. Kean was born on October 22, 1946, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Helen and Walter Kean.

Jack was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Red River Army Depot. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR, and watching sports (especially the Pittsburgh Steelers).

He loved his family fiercely and unconditionally. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful father and ‘Pa Pa’. He was the family ‘rock’ and will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

Mr. Kean is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and a daughter, Tina Spriggs.

Survivors include his daughter Robin Copeland and husband Kris; four grandchildren, Ashley Spriggs, Courtney Spriggs, Dillan Freeman, and Lexie Freeman; six great-grandchildren, Kaiden Johnson, Kamron Johnson, Karter Valencia, Lorelei Freeman, Tripp Walker, and Caelum Freeman; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.