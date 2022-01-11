Dorothy Evangeline Autrey

Advertisement

Dorothy Evangeline Seaton Autrey, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 7th, 2022 at home in Wake Village, Texas. Dorothy was born June 17th, 1929, in Hooks, Texas, the daughter of Samuel Carlton Seaton and Emily Mae Armstrong.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Ronald Lee Autrey of Wake Village, Texas, Timothy Neal Autrey of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Stefanie Diane Autrey of Longmont, Colorado, and her granddaughter, Dr. Kimberly LeeAnn Autrey Walker of Seattle, Washington. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Lee Autrey, her sister Alice Mae Seaton Stewart of Paris, Texas, and many good friends.

There will be a graveside service for family members at Hillcrest Cemetery in Texarkana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name at www.texarkanaanimalleague.org

