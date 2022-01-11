Glenda Campbell

Advertisement

Glenda Jean Campbell, 72, of Texarkana passed away January 7, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born August 3, 1949 to Leo and Opal Hammers in Marshall, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Glenda was a hairdresser for over 55 years in Texarkana. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved music, to dance, and to drive fast.

She leaves behind her husband Michael Campbell of Texarkana; one son Scott Davis of Texarkana; one daughter Missy Bradford and husband Chase of Rewater, Texas; one stepdaughter Michelle Kelly of Jupiter, Florida; one step son Chuck Campbell of Texarkana; five grandchildren Drew Davis and wife Maria, Matt Davis, Ashley Davis, Cole Bonner; six step grandchildren Zane, Zachary, Cash Beard, Patience Hershey and husband Casey and Presley Kelly along with numerous great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 from 6-8PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, 2812 E. Street, Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro. Gary Glover and Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

