Advertisement

Jerry Wayne Thomas, age 78, passed away Saturday January 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Thomas was born on March 9, 1943 in Garland City, Arkansas to Hershel and Margaret Thomas. He was a member of First Lutheran Church. Early on in his career he was a law enforcement officer for Miller County. Later, he had a long career with UPS where he retired. Jerry also served his country in the National Guard. He loved fishing, hunting, card games, and going on cruises. Jerry also loved being around his family and often told long stories. He was a proud member of his beloved Liar’s Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Dwain and Betty Leonard; his siblings, James Thomas, Billy Thomas, and Martha Thomas; son-in-law Jason McConnell.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Leonard Thomas of Texarkana, AR; daughters, Cherie Bobb and husband Randy of Frisco, TX, Tiffani Poole and husband PJ of Texarkana, AR, Robyn Martinez and husband Jorge of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren, Alex Bobb of Fayetteville, AR, Caleb McConnell of Texarkana, AR, Haley Poole of Texarkana, AR, Austin Bobb of Frisco, TX, Eliana Martinez of Texarkana, AR, Beckham Martinez of Texarkana, AR; sisters, Cora Ellen Brigham of Genoa, AR, Barbara Ann Solida of Genoa, AR, Doris Thomas of Genoa, AR, Debbie Thomas of Genoa, AR; along with many nieces, nephews, beloved friends, fishing buddies, and fun club members.

Visitation will be held between 4:00pm – 7:00pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

The family will also be receiving friends at the home of Linda Thomas in Texarkana, AR.

