William Martin “Dusty” Pedigo died at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Mr. Pegido was born in Greenville, Mississippi. Dusty was a retired Radiology Technology professor with UAMS and a member of St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He graduated from El Dorado High School, class of 1971, received his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern Louisiana University and furthered his education by obtaining his Masters’ Degree in Public Administration from Arkansas State University. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Russell Pedigo and Mary Frances Pedigo.

Dusty was a loving, kind and caring person who loved to tell a good joke and make people laugh. He had a funny sense of humor, and his jokes would brighten your day. He was an avid pool player and enjoyed playing pool with his close friends at every opportunity.

He is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Kathy Pedigo of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son David Edmond of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Libby Willett of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one brother, Russell “Rusty” Pedigo of Morgantown, Kentucky, two nieces, Kristy Taylor of Morgantown, Kentucky and Mara Grimmett of Conway, Arkansas; and one nephew, Andrew Willett of Las Vegas, Nevada and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A. M. Wednesday, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Reverend Doctor Brant Graham officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

