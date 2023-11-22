Sponsor

Dorothy Louise Slaten, 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on November 17, 2023.

She was born on July 27, 1943, in Hope, Arkansas, to Robert and Nellie Pearl Wilson.

Dorothy was a member of Calvary Tabernacle in Queen City, Texas. She enjoyed spending her time working in her yard and planting flowers in her younger years. Most recently, she enjoyed getting her nails and hair done and going shopping. She spent many hours with her son-in-law, David, and came to cherish his friendship. He was her “preferred” caregiver and was always around to put a smile on her face- their relationship in her last days was truly something wonderful.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Slaten; father of her children, Curtis Bearden; two grandsons, Curtis Bishop, and Josh Bishop; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Bobby Bearden and wife Robin; two daughters, Janet Gatlin and husband David, and JoAnn Lansdell and husband Billy; six grandchildren, Justin Lansdell and wife Brandie, Jamie Lansdell and wife Jessie, Monya Henry and husband Greg, Rebecca Lansdell, Joey Bearden, and Robbie Bearden; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis Malone, Jerry Wilson, and Brenda Downs; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family of Dorothy Slaten will be holding a Graveside Memorial service on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hope, Arkansas. (1005 N. Hazel St. Hope, AR 71801)

Family and friends are invited to join the family for a visitation on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at their home, 3501 Beech St. Texarkana, AR. 71854.

Cremation Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

