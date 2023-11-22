Johnnie Roach

Sponsor

Johnnie Lee Roach, age 94, of Redwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at The Magnolia Assisting Living.

Johnnie was born on May 29, 1929, in Quanah, Texas to Ed Sr. and Zadie Roach. Mr. Roach spent his working days as a shop mechanic and production planner for Red River Army Depot. In his free time, he enjoyed playing dominos and exercising. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #399 for 44 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served honorably in the Korean War. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise of sixty-three years, his parents, three brothers, one sister, and one son-in-law.

He leaves to cherish his memories his son, John Roach and wife Lisa, his daughters, Terry Stroman and Sandy Beard and her husband David, six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Dr. Ed Roach Jr.; his sister, Linda Bristow; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Magnolia Assisting Living and Heritage Hospice. He was extremely blessed by Heather Scott, Ashley Neal, and Jenifer McDonald.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

