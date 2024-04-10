Sponsor

Dorothy Lynn Hilton, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024, in a local nursing home.

Mrs. Hilton was born October 17, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to W.H. and Johnnie (Robinson) Birdwell. She was married to David Hilton for 56 years. Lynn worked at Red River Army Depot until her retirement in 1997. She left her work at the depot to become a full-time homemaker and Granny. Lynn enjoyed being outdoors and working in her yard and garden. One of her favorite places to be was around the dining room table surrounded by family and a fish fry. She loved her grandchildren and was able to love and care for them until they started school.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband David; one brother, Gary Birdwell, and one grandson, Colin Hilton.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter in law, Brian Hilton, Stacy and Theresa Hilton; six grandchildren, Makayla Power, Emily Hilton, Kaitlin Hilton, Andy Hilton, Adisyn Hilton, Benji Hilton; one brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Sarah Birdwell, as well as two nieces, Kylie and Shelby Birdwell that she loved as her grandchildren; one nephew, Cade Birdwell; one niece, Cori Larey; one sister-in-law, Judy Rose.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Stephanie Bright officiating.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Red Lick Cemetery.