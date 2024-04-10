Sponsor

Fidel Sandoval, 48, of Texarkana, passed away on April 8, 2024. He was born July 4, 1975 to Fulgencio Sandoval and Lucila Piedra Gonsalez in Guerrero, Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his wife Aide Sandoval of Texarkana; two daughters Alexa Snodgrass and husband Joseph of Texarkana; Melissa Sandoval of Texarkana; two sons Matthew Sandoval and Alexis Sandoval both of Texarkana; one granddaughter Celina Violet Snodgrass; four brothers Fulgencio Sandoval Piedra, Luis Miguel Sandoval Piedra, Crisoforo Sandoval Piedra, and Rene Sandoval Piedra; along with a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Texarkana, Arkansas.