Dorothy Mildred Baxter, age 93, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 30, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Baxter was born November 14, 1930 in Smithville, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and a member of Fairland Holiness Church. She enjoyed making things for others. Every week she would bake six loaves of bread to share with her neighbors and everyone loved her special cakes and pies. Other than baking delicious treats, she enjoyed making dolls and sewing. She also liked to nurture and grow different plants. She was a devout Christian and prayer warrior. Her faith was a large and important part of her life. Mrs. Baxter was a family-oriented woman and enjoyed nothing more than getting to spend time with her family. She was a loving and compassionate woman who was always wanting to do something for others and never once asked for anything in return. She lived her life being an example for others and sharing her faith with her family and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Baxter; her son, Larry Baxter; her parents, William and Mary Bethel; three brothers, one sister and son-in-law, Roger Teer.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda and her husband Denny Roberts, and Teresa Teer; eight grandchildren, Laridael Baxter and wife, Jennifer, Melisha Gaither and husband Brian, Sonya Holden and husband Stacy, Cliff Roberts and wife Ammie, Darenda Knight and husband Ben, Brandon Roberts, Troy Nichols, and Chad Nichols and wife, Ashley; twenty-three great grandchildren, eleven great-great grandchildren, three brothers; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Baxter; Gerald Williams who adopted her as his mom and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, December 4, 2023 at Fairland Holiness Church with Bro. Lloyd Shuecraft and Stacy Holden officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church Sunday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

