Dorothy Perry, 77, of Texarkana passed away June 8, 2021. She was born December 1, 1943 to Willie and Zelda Reed in Beckville, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband Horace Perry, parents, and several brothers and sisters.

She loved to fish and garden. She liked to can her vegetables and to spend time with her grandbabies and family.

Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Russ Perry and wife Monica of Beckville, Texas, daughter Karen Jeanes and husband James of Texarkana, five grandchildren, Ashley Reilly, Amber Hernandez and husband Nelson, Matthew Peters, Whitney Reed and husband Brian, Dustin Briggs and 12 Great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.

