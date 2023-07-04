Sponsor

Dorothy Sue Patterson, age 101, of Texarkana, Texas, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 3, 2023. Dorothy Sue was born on February 2, 1922, in Texarkana, Texas to Blanche and Charles Barberee. She graduated as salutatorian of her Texas High School class and went on to attend North Texas State Teachers College in Denton, Texas. She married the love of her life, William (“Bill”) Rowan Patterson, in 1940. Bill went on to earn a doctor of dental surgery degree, and Dorothy Sue and Bill eventually moved back to Texarkana and opened a dental practice. They had two children whom they adored, William Rowan Patterson, Jr. and Charles Cary Patterson.

Dorothy Sue lived life to the fullest. She was a proud member of the Texarkana Memorial Unit, Chairman of the Emerald Ball, Sustaining Emeritus Member of the Junior League of Texarkana, Member of the Sue Sanderson Garden Club, and a lifelong member of Central Christian Church. It was hard to find any open date on her social calendar! When not serving in the community, Dorothy Sue enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, and playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Rowan Patterson, Sr., brother, Pat Barberee, sister, Virginia Barberee Gardner, son, William Rowan Patterson, Jr, and grandson, Robert Jarrett Patterson.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Cary & Lois Patterson, five grandchildren, Christy Young (and husband Jeff), Trey Patterson (and wife Tiffani), Ty Patterson, and Chad Patterson (and wife Danielle), as well as eleven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her housekeeper and dear friend, Jean Henderson, who took care of Dorothy Sue’s every need for over 40 years. The family would like to say a special thanks to Wanda, Lynette, Bonita, and all of the other sitters for their years of love, care, and companionship with Dorothy Sue.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Dorothy Sue will take place at Central Christian Church at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, followed by a reception at Texarkana Country Club.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Opportunities, Inc., 6101 N. State Line Ave., Texarkana, Texas 75503, Haven Homes of Texarkana, 1707 W. 7th St. Texarkana, TX 75503, www.havenhomestexarkana.com, Central Christian Church, 903 Walnut St., Texarkana, TX 75501, or to a charity of your choice.

