Sponsor

Eugene “Gene” Leslie, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Gene was born on August 19, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Nancy Leslie. He was employed with Champion Parts for over 40 years and retired as General Manager. He was a founding member of the Texarkana Chapter of B.A.C.A. and served as vice president. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Lodge of Lock Haven, PA.

Gene is survived by his wife, Deborah; his son, Michael Leslie; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Kevin Byrne; bonus daughters, Nichole Hess, Eva Easterling, and Julianna Easterling; two grandchildren, Ian Hess, and Francesca Byrne.

Gene will be missed by his beloved dogs and anyone he called friend.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Watersprings Ranch, a place where Gene enjoyed donating his time.

