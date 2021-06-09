Advertisement

Joan Shore Rowe, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, June 7, 2021, in a local facility.

Mrs. Rowe was born March 3, 1932, in Bangs, Texas to Walter G. and Ethelyn Shore. She moved to New Boston, Texas in 1948, where she graduated from high school and met and married the love of her life, Frank Rowe.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Living to cherish her memory is her sister, Yvonne Hubbard; two daughters, Robin (Rex) Lindsey and Wren Browning; three grandchildren, Trey McCraw, Heidi Seales and Holly White; five great-grandchildren, Mary Robin Dallari, Katie Wren Dallari, Gracie Ann Epps, Rowe Epps and Maggie Lynn White; and numerous other treasured family and friends.

Advertisement

Mrs. Rowe worked along side her husband, Frank Rowe, in their real estate developing and homebuilding business for many years in Texarkana. She brought her natural flair for design and color to the finished product.

Mother was graced with a generous spirit of charity towards others. She unfailingly saw the best in all of us. She was kind and generous, always the peacemaker. We were blessed to call her Mother and Granny…until we meet again!

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Private burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dierksen Hospice, 5520 Plaza Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or a charity of your choice.